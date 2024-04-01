Kazakhstan's inflation continues to slow down year-on-year

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. Inflation in Kazakhstan declined over the year, reaching 9.1 percent in March 2024 (from 9.3 percent in February 2024), Trend reports.

According to data from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, prices for food products climbed by 6.9 percent (7.3 percent in February 2024), for non-food products by 8.2 percent (8.5 percent in February 2024), and for paid services by 13.2 percent (12.8 percent in February 2024).



In March 2024, seven areas had annual inflation rates that exceeded the national average, with Karaganda (10.8 percent), Mangystau (10.1 percent), and Pavlodar (9.8 percent) having the highest rates.



Inflation fell to 0.7 percent per month, down from the previous month.



Food prices rose by 0.6 percent this month, non-food products by 0.5 percent, and paid services by 1.1 percent.