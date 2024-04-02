President Tokayev to visit one of Kazakhstan's flood-hit regions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit one of the country's regions affected by floods, the president's spokesperson Berik Uali said on Facebook, Trend reports.

"The head of state will pay a working visit to one of the regions affected by the floods on April 4. Additional information about the upcoming visit will be provided later," he explained.

Meanwhile, emergency rescue activities are underway in Kazakhstan's flood-affected districts.



Approximately 16,000 individuals, including roughly 6,000 children, were rescued and evacuated during the floods.



Around 4,000 individuals, including approximately 2,000 children, are currently residing in temporary shelters, which have been outfitted with essential amenities.

