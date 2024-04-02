Specialists to inspect oil spill site in Caspian Sea near Kazakhstan's Kashagan field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. Specialists will inspect the site of an oil spill in the Caspian Sea near Kazakhstan's Kashagan field, the Department of Ecology in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region said, Trend reports.

"Regarding the publication of Galina Chernova, director of the Globus Center (April 1, 2024), in social networks about the oil spill in the area of Kashagan field. On this fact, there will be an organized departure to the sea for visual inspection and sampling at the site of production," the department stressed.

According to the information, if the spill is confirmed, an unscheduled inspection of NCOC will be organized.

Meanwhile, Galina Chernova, executive director of the Center for Environmental and Legal Initiative Globus, reported that an oil spill was detected in the area of the Kashagan field.

Chernova cited accidental or emergency oil spills during production, the discharge of production water containing oil products that should be stored and transported onshore for disposal, and an emergency with service vessels as the causes.

She stated that the area of the spill was about 7 square kilometers, and the slick drifted to the north of the Caspian Sea.

