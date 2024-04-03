Solar energy capacity in Kazakhstan skyrockets over past decade - IRENA

ASTANA, Kazakhstan. April 3. Kazakhstan’s total solar energy capacity amounted to 1,306 MW at the end of 2023, Trend reports.
According to the report prepared by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country's solar energy capacity has increased 261 times over the past 10 years. Thus, in 2014, the capacity was 5 MW.
Capacity growth table by year compared to 2014:
|Year
|Capacity
|Growth
|2014
|5 MW
|-----
|2015
|57 MW
|by 11.4 times
|2016
|57 MW
|by 11.4 times
|2017
|59 MW
|by 11.8 times
|2018
|209 MW
|by 41.8 times
|2019
|542 MW
|by 108 times
|2020
|912 MW
|by 182 times
|2021
|1,038 MW
|by 207 times
|2022
|1,146 MW
|by 229 times
|2023
|1,306 MW
|by 261 times
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's renewable energy installations generated 6.675 billion kWh of electricity by the end of 2023. This volume accounts for 5.92 percent of total electrical energy production in 2023.
The country currently has 147 renewable energy facilities (over 100 kW) with an installed capacity of 2,903.54 MW: 59 wind power plants with a capacity of 1,409.55 MW; 46 solar power plant facilities with a capacity of 1,222.61 MW; 39 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 269.605 MW; and three biogas power plant facilities with a capacity of 1.77 MW.
Furthermore, by the end of 2023, 16 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 495.57 MW had been operational: 12 wind farms with a total capacity of 437.1 MW in the Akmola and Zhetysu regions, 2 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 3.7 MW in the Almaty and Turkestan regions, and two solar power plants with a capacity of 54.77 MW in the Turkestan region.
By 2027, it is planned to commission 25 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 599.85 MW.