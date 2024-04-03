Solar energy capacity in Kazakhstan skyrockets over past decade - IRENA

ASTANA, Kazakhstan. April 3. Kazakhstan’s total solar energy capacity amounted to 1,306 MW at the end of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the report prepared by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country's solar energy capacity has increased 261 times over the past 10 years. Thus, in 2014, the capacity was 5 MW.

Capacity growth table by year compared to 2014:

Year Capacity Growth 2014 5 MW ----- 2015 57 MW by 11.4 times 2016 57 MW by 11.4 times 2017 59 MW by 11.8 times 2018 209 MW by 41.8 times 2019 542 MW by 108 times 2020 912 MW by 182 times 2021 1,038 MW by 207 times 2022 1,146 MW by 229 times 2023 1,306 MW by 261 times

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's renewable energy installations generated 6.675 billion kWh of electricity by the end of 2023. This volume accounts for 5.92 percent of total electrical energy production in 2023.

The country currently has 147 renewable energy facilities (over 100 kW) with an installed capacity of 2,903.54 MW: 59 wind power plants with a capacity of 1,409.55 MW; 46 solar power plant facilities with a capacity of 1,222.61 MW; 39 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 269.605 MW; and three biogas power plant facilities with a capacity of 1.77 MW.

Furthermore, by the end of 2023, 16 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 495.57 MW had been operational: 12 wind farms with a total capacity of 437.1 MW in the Akmola and Zhetysu regions, 2 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 3.7 MW in the Almaty and Turkestan regions, and two solar power plants with a capacity of 54.77 MW in the Turkestan region.

By 2027, it is planned to commission 25 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 599.85 MW.