Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to hold meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. On April 5, an informal meeting between Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled to take place, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev's presidential administration, during the meeting in Uzbekistan's Khiva city, the leaders of both countries intend to discuss a broad spectrum of bilateral issues and regional matters.

Meanwhile, on December 22, 2022, Tashkent and Astana inked a Treaty on Allied Relations. Uzbekistan ratified this treaty on December 1, 2023.

President Tokayev emphasized the strong bilateral ties and underscored that the relationship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan serves as a model for interstate relations.

Furthermore, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also signed a Treaty on the demarcation of state borders between their nations.