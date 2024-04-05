Number of joint projects between Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan disclosed

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. The portfolio of joint projects between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan includes 60 projects with an investment volume of over $2.5 billion, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Kazakhstan noted that the governments of the two countries are actively working to implement the agreements reached. The corresponding road maps are being systematically implemented, and work is underway on signed agreements and trade contracts.

According to him, good indicators of mutual trade turnover remain. At the end of last year, it amounted to $4.4 billion. Joint projects are being implemented in the fields of industry, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture. The construction project of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation is progressing successfully.

Noting the symbolism of the meeting in Khiva, Tokayev noted with satisfaction the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He believes that the Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital necessity, and only together and jointly can the sustainable development of the two countries be ensured.

In this regard, Tokayev supported the adoption of the Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan until 2034.

In addition, during the meeting, the presidents exchanged views on a wide range of issues of economic interaction, including increasing mutual trade, cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, water management, and the IT industry.