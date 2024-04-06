President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses nation regarding floods in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the population regarding the severe flood disaster, Trend reports, referring to the president's statement published on Akorda.

"I am addressing you regarding the challenging situation following the spring floods triggered by heavy snowmelt.

We are facing a natural disaster of unprecedented magnitude, possibly the most severe in over 80 years. As a result of these floods, emergency regimes have been declared in ten regions of the country: Abay, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau.

In response to my directives and criticisms, the government has intensified its efforts to mitigate the consequences of the flooding. A Republican headquarters, led by the Prime Minister, has been established. Government officials, including the Prime Minister, his deputies, and the Minister for Emergency Situations, are visiting the affected regions. I personally oversee all rescue operations on the ground.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the Armed Forces, and the National Security Committee, has mobilized all available resources to combat this disaster. Regional authorities are working tirelessly, supported by tens of thousands of volunteers.

While the situation is challenging, we must remain steadfast and resolute. Our primary focus is on preventing the loss of life. To those affected by the floods, I assure you that the state will provide financial and other necessary assistance to compensate for your losses.

We must learn from this catastrophe. The government and local authorities must continue to coordinate effectively in flood control efforts. Law and order must be maintained in affected areas. Additional military units will be deployed to assist in the response.

The government will disperse state reserves and promptly develop a mechanism for compensating damages, ensuring transparent and fair distribution. Deputy prime ministers will be dispatched to regions with ongoing flood situations to oversee governmental efforts until normalcy is restored.

The information headquarters will provide continuous updates to keep citizens informed. I urge the media, opinion leaders, and bloggers to verify information before dissemination, as spreading panic is counterproductive.

In times like these, unity and solidarity are paramount. I extend my gratitude to all involved in the rescue operations. Together, we will overcome this disaster," the statement reads.

