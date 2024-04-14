Kazakhstan to compensate for exceeding OPEC+ quota in March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan plans, within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, to compensate for the overproduction of oil that occurred in March, Trend reports.

“According to secondary sources, Kazakhstan produced 131,000 barrels per day above its quota in March due to weather conditions and heating requirements. However, Kazakhstan will continue to make every effort to fulfill its obligations and compensate for overproduction in the first quarter,” said the ministry.