Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to sign agreement on expanding allied relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will sign an agreement on expanding allied relations, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a one-on-one meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

"Today we are signing a historic document - a treaty to deepen and expand our alliance, which will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations," he emphasized.

Tokayev also expressed gratitude to Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the humanitarian assistance provided in connection with the massive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the president of Kazakhstan pointed out the dynamic development of bilateral contacts, noting that active political dialogue and close intergovernmental and interparliamentary relations give them a special impetus.

"Our bilateral trade and economic cooperation strengthen with each passing year. Last year, mutual trade turnover reached $1.5 billion and grew by 26 percent. We aim to increase this figure to $2 billion. Several promising projects are also being implemented in this direction. Overall, agreements in the trade and economic spheres are being fulfilled," he added.

To note, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov is on a visit to Kazakhstan.

