SCO's defense ministers to assemble in Kazakhstan's Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 20. Astana will host the Meeting of Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the event will be held on April 26, 2024. The meeting is organized within the framework of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO.

The activities of the meeting are aimed at strengthening confidence-building measures in the military field, assisting in ensuring peace and stability in the region, and coordinating efforts aimed at countering new challenges and threats to regional security.

Additionally, it is expected that the heads of defense departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, its secretary general, the director of the Executive Committee of the organization's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus will arrive.

To note, the next summit of the SCO heads of state will be held in Astana on July 3–4. The summit will be dedicated to 'Strengthening multilateral dialogue - striving for sustainable peace and development'.

