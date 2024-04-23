Kazakhstan plays crucial role in modernizing transport corridors, vice minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Kazakhstan plays a crucial role in modernizing transport corridors, said Vice Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev during the XXI meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Transport Sector of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) in Almaty, Trend reports.

"Today, our fruitful cooperation between the countries of the region has great potential, which we must systematically implement. I would also like to note the role of Kazakhstan in the active development of transport and transit potential and the modernization of transport corridors," he said.

The vice minister also noted the role of CAREC member countries in changes in transport logistics routes in the region, which in turn indicate the strengthening role of the Central Asian region both in the transportation of goods in the east-west direction and in the alternative route connecting the north with the south.

At the same time, the importance of cooperation in the field of transport to ensure sustainable development in the region was highlighted at the meeting.

Over the course of two days, event participants discuss current and future investment projects in the field of transport, as well as exchange experience and expertise on various aspects of transport activities.

To date, 13 international transport corridors have been formed and are in operation in Kazakhstan, including 5 railways and 8 roads.

Furthermore, about $30 billion has been invested in the transport and logistics infrastructure of Kazakhstan over the past 10 years.

Moreover, in the next five years, at least 40 billion euros will be needed to implement major infrastructure projects in the field of transportation in Kazakhstan.