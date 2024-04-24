Earthquake hits Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has occurred in Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country.

According to the information, the tremors were recorded at 11:19 local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 760 km to the north-east of Almaty city.

No casualties or damage were reported.

