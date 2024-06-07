Kazakhstan to roll out red carpet to World Petroleum Congress in 2028

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 7. The World Petroleum Congress (WPC Energy) will be held in Kazakhstan in 2028, Trend reports, citing the KAZENERGY Association (Kazakhstan Association of Oil and Gas and Energy Sector Organizations).

A corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting of the Kazakhstan national committee of WPC Energy represented by the KAZENERGY Association, with the management of WPC Energy in London.

Thus, following the negotiations, the parties signed a memorandum committing to Astana as the site of the 26th WPC Energy Congress in 2028.

As part of the past campaign to consider Kazakhstan’s candidacy, members of the WPC Energy Council noted the high level of development of the national industry, its importance for the global industry, and the activity and authority of Kazakhstan within the organization.

According to the voting results, Astana's application received unanimous support from all Council participants, which includes 57 countries worldwide. These countries represent 96 percent of global oil and gas production and consumption.

To note, the WPC Energy Congress is one of the authoritative global platforms where important issues on the global energy and oil agenda are discussed. The event traditionally involves heads of state and government, heads of major corporations and specialized government agencies, NGOs and international organizations, as well as leading experts from around the world.