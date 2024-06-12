Kazakhstan reveals plans to commission new energy capacities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has formed 60 projects totaling 17 trillion tenge (about $38 billion) as part of the Nationwide Pool of Investment Projects, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, among investment projects, an important place is also given to the commissioning of new energy capacities.

Thus, according to the plans, gas generation projects with an installed capacity of about 2.3 GW are being implemented in the southern regions of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, in 2024, it is planned to complete a large-scale project to restore the first power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1 with a capacity of 500 MW.

As the Ministry noted, work will continue on the project to connect the electrical networks of Western Kazakhstan to the Unified Electric Power System.

Moreover, according to the adopted Energy Balance of the country, until 2035, it is envisaged to implement a number of projects to modernize existing ones as well as commission new capacities with a total capacity of about 26 GW.

Meanwhile, electricity production in Kazakhstan amounted to 112.8 billion kWh in 2023. Electricity imports during this period amounted to 3.4 billion kWh, and exports were 1.4 billion kWh.

At the same time, in 2023, the volume of electricity consumption was at the level of 115 billion kWh (in 2022, 112.9 billion kWh).

Today, there are 220 power plants operating in the country, including 144 renewable energy ones, with a total capacity of 2.8 GW. In general, as of January 1, 2024, the total available capacity was 20.4 GW, and the maximum consumption in the current autumn-winter period was 16.6 GW.