Kazakhstan to host international conference on digital inclusion & transformation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. The lower house of the Kazakh parliament has ratified the agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the UN on organizing the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation in Astana, Trend reports via a source in the lower house.

According to the source, the agreement aims to implement the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan for the government to attract 500 billion tenge ($1.09 billion) worth of investments to the country by 2025 and to increase IT product exports by $1 billion in 2026.

At the conference, Kazakhstan will present its own digital solutions, such as SmartBridge, SDU (smart data government), eOtinish (e-payment), and others, to a wide range of international specialists from more than 60 member states of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Furthermore, the conference will facilitate the establishment of the UN Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development in Central Asia.

The decision to create such a center in Almaty was supported at the 79th session of the UN ESCAP.

The center will promote effective regional digital development, provide local specialists with direct access to UN best practices, coordinate efforts in implementing key initiatives and projects in digitalization, and effectively address crisis situations such as pandemics, natural disasters, and others.

According to UN rankings, Kazakhstan is one of the leaders in the Asia-Pacific region in the field of digital government solutions.

