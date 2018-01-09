EU allocates €10 mln to Kyrgyzstan for budget support of educational sector

The Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan received a grant of the European Union in the amount of €10 million within the framework of budget support for the education sector, Kabar with refence to the press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

This is the part of the EU’s budget support program totaling €36 million, which will assist the Kyrgyz government in implementing the Strategy for the Development of Education until 2020 and the Action Plan for 2016-2017.

The aim of the program is to assist in reforming the systems of general and vocational education, improving the quality of education and pedagogical standards, as well as improving the management of public finances.

In addition, these grant funds will be used to purchase of textbooks, finance the preschool education system and provide the Internet in all schools.

Also, the European Union provides policy advice, technical assistance and training for the staff of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education and Science (MOES) and the Public Council under the MOES in addition to the budget support.

The European Union is currently discussing with the Kyrgyz government results-oriented indicators in the framework of the third tranche of € 10 million planned for 2018. These reforms and related indicators are defined in the Action Plan of the Strategy for the Development of Education for 2016-2017.

