Kyrgyzstan ranks second in Central Asia in terms of mobile Internet speed

Kyrgyzstan ranks second among the countries of Central Asia in terms of mobile Internet speed, the Speedtest Global Index wrote in the updated rating (data for October 2018), kabar.kg reports.

Kazakhstan holds 74th place in the world and the first place in the region in terms of mobile Internet speed, Kyrgyzstan is in 94th place, Uzbekistan - 110th place, Tajikistan - 124.

In addition, the ranking provides data on the speeds of wired Internet. Here Kyrgyzstan holds 79th place, Kazakhstan - 58, Uzbekistan - 112th place.

Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are not on the list.

