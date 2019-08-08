Kyrgyz ex-President Almazbek Atambayev detained

8 August 2019 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Kyrgyz ex-President Almazbek Atambayev has been detained by the law enforcement officers, Trend reports on Aug. 8 referring to TASS.

“Atambayev was taken out from the territory of his residence by the law enforcement officers," a representative of the law enforcement staff said. “Atambayev’s associates, including former head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov, were taken out from the territory of the residence in Koy-Tash village.”

The special operation of detaining the Kyrgyz ex-president lasted almost a day.

On August 7, special services of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security launched an operation to detain ex-president Atambayev at his residence in the village of Koy-Tash located in Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy Region, 20 kilometers from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. Atambayev's supporters responded by opening fire. As a result, 52 people, including a journalist and law enforcement officers, were injured, and one commando was killed.

On August 8, the second assault attempt was made, in which several thousands police officers and commandos were involved.

