Tajik ambassador summoned to Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry due to conflict on border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

The Tajik ambassador was summoned to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry in connection with the conflict on the border, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

“The unknown people threw stones at a number of cars and a house of Kyrgyz people at night,” the Kyrgyz state border service said previously, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

“The border guards who arrived at the scene were shot at from Tajikistan’s side,” the Kyrgyz state border service said. "Small-caliber weapons were used."

"In this regard, Tajik extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic was summoned to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry," the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

“Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Mukhriddin on Jan. 10,” the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border periodically becomes a zone of conflict between the local population or the border guards of the two countries. The main reason is non-delimited areas where it is impossible to determine where the border between the countries stretches.

