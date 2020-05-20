Kyrgyzstan reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 1270

Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday that COVID-19 infections in the country totaled 1270, with 27 new cases, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Among the newly infected, 9 are medical workers, raising the total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 266, the country's deputy health minister Nurbolot Usenbaev told a regular news briefing.

He said that the number of recovered cases increased to 910 with 12 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

"All their repeated tests showed negative results," Usenbaev added.

To date, 346 patients have been treated in hospitals throughout the country, with 5 in intensive care.

In total, 2175 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation.

In addition, the number of contacts of the infected is 6280, all of them under the supervision of doctors in home quarantine.