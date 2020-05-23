Kyrgyzstan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 1365

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total number of infections to 1365, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Among the newly infected, ten are imported and the rest are contact persons, Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said at a daily briefing.

He said that the number of recovered cases increased to 957 with 8 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

To date, 394 patients have been treated in hospitals throughout the country, with 5 in intensive care.

In total, 2090 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation.

Noting that the economic activity is resuming in the country, the deputy minister asked the public to observe social distancing, use antiseptics, wear masks in premises and crowded places.

Kyrgyzstan imposed a lockdown on March 25, and restrictive measures are gradually have been lifting since May 1.