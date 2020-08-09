Another 8 coronavirus-related fatalities registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 provided information on new lethal cases from COVID-19, including community - acquired pneumonia, Trend reports via Kabar.
Thus, 8 more virus-related deaths were registered throughout the country in the past day.
A total of 1,468 deaths from novel coronavirus were recorded in Kyrgyzstan since the outbreak of virus.
Total number of infections has climbed to 39,919, including 31,833 recoveries.
