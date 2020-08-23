Coronavirus' latest: Kyrgyzstan's recoveries climb to 36, 400
Kyrgyzstan reported Sunday another 341 cases of recovery from COVID-19 coronavirus infection, including community - acquired pneumonia, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the press service of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, total number of recoveries from novel coronavirus has climbed to 36 thousand 397 in Kyrgyzstan.
As of Aug. 23, another 134 COVID-19 cases were registered, raising the tally of infections in the country to 43,023.
One virus related death was recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,056.
Latest
BHOS announces acceptance of documents for obtaining second higher education in ‘Petroleum Engineering’ specialty
Facebook weighs 'kill switch' for political ads after U.S. election to curb misinformation, source says