Coronavirus' latest: Kyrgyzstan's recoveries climb to 36, 400

Kyrgyzstan reported Sunday another 341 cases of recovery from COVID-19 coronavirus infection, including community - acquired pneumonia, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, total number of recoveries from novel coronavirus has climbed to 36 thousand 397 in Kyrgyzstan.

As of Aug. 23, another 134 COVID-19 cases were registered, raising the tally of infections in the country to 43,023.

One virus related death was recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,056.