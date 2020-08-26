Tashkent hosts meeting of heads of Kyrgyz, Uzbek Gov'ts

Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Akram Madumarov met Aug. 26 with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The meeting took place as part of Madumarov's working visit to Uzbek capital city of Tashkent.

PM Aripov noted the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas.

"Intensive dialogue is maintained at all levels. There is a significant increase in bilateral trade turnover, investment cooperation is expanding and Cultural ties are strengthening cultural ties," the head of the Uzbek government said.

Akram Madumarov expressed gratitude for hospitality and warm reception.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches importance to further development of bilateral cooperation, deepening of bilateral relations in various spheres of interaction.

The sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

They also stressed the importance of conducting fruitful work of government delegations of the two countries on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.

Issues of trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and cross-border cooperation between the two countries were discussed.