Kyrgyzstan receives oxygen concentrators from overseas agencies of country

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has received 49 oxygen concentrators from diplomats of overseas agencies of the country, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

"These concentrators were purchased with the personal funds of ambassadors and consuls general of the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign countries, as part of measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan," the report says.

From the acquired 49 oxygen concentrators, 15 units were transferred to the Clinical Hospital of the Department of the Presidential and Government Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, and 34 units to the Ministry of Health, which, if necessary, will be distributed to medical institutions in the country.