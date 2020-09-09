Kyrgyzstan received $338 mln from external donors
Kyrgyzstan has received USD 338 million in aid from various international financial institutions, Deputy Prime Minister of the country Erkin Asradiyev said during a briefing Wednesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to his data, USD 207 million dollars have been spent and the rest USD 131 million dollars are in the country's National Bank account.
"Spent funds were sent to different agencies to fight the coronavirus infection, as well as for the purchase of grain, for social payments and wages, and to finance soft loans for business," Asrandiyev said.
