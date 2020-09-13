Kyrgyzstan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 53 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total cases to 44,881, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The republican headquarters on COVID-19 reported that the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 40,922 after 143 new ones were added.

There are still 2,482 active cases in the country, 509 of them receive treatment in hospitals and 1,973 at home.

The death toll in the country stands at 1,063, no death was reported from the virus in the previous 24 hours.

In total, 3,167 medical workers have been contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan since the pandemic, 2,685 of them have recovered and 83 have died.