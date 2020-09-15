Kyrgyz Gov't allocates KGS 640 mln for possible second wave of coronavirus

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has allocated KGS 640 million for possible second wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister of the republic Kubatbek Boronov said during a news briefing Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He noted that in case if this money is not enough, more will be allocated.

In addition, the head of the government said that a total of KGS 5.4 billion were allocated from the republican budget for the fight against coronavirus, of which KGS 5.2 billion were used.

Boronov told where exactly these funds were allocated.

In particular, KGS 2.1 billion were spent for the purchase of medical equipment (ventilators, oxygen concentrators), PCR, reagents, medical products, PPE. Also, KGS 785 million were spent on compensating medical workers, KGS 452 million - on compensating employees of law enforcement agencies, KGS 454 million - on organizing medical makeshift hospitals and meals there, KGS 200 million were spent on providing food for low-income families, KGS 221 million - on buying vaccines against flu and pneumococcus. In addition, KGS 1.1 billion was spent to provide grain and medicine reserves.