Israel ready to deepen bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov met Thursday with Ambassador of Israel to Kyrgyzstan Liat Vekselman, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Israeli cooperation and prospects for further interaction in agriculture, medicine, education and tourism, as well as within international organizations.

Madmarov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Liat Vekselman for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Kyrgyz side in the fight against COVID-19.

The ambassador expressed readiness to make every effort to develop bilateral relations and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.