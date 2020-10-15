Kyrgyz MPs to consider President's resignation

Tomorrow, the deputies of the Kyrgyz Parliament will gather for an extraordinary meeting to consider the resignation of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced today his intention to resign.

On Oct.10 The parliament members elected Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister, and Kanatbek Isayev became the speaker of the Parliament.

According to the Constitution, in case of resignation of the president, the acting head of state is occupied by the speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh.