Kyrgyzstan provides online courses for entrepreneurs in field of tourism

An online course for local representatives of the tourism market from Naryn, Osh, Dzhalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul Oblasts, supported by the Department of Tourism, is being launched under the UNDP Trade Facilitation Project, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The training is aimed at acquiring skills to strengthen the value chains of adventure tourism, the press service of the Department reported.

The commission on the selection of candidates for training includes the Department of Tourism, the Office of four oblasts’ state administrations, the Osh Oblast Development Fund, Kyrgyz Economic University named after Ryskulbekov, UNDP project officer and a representative from Kyrgyz Tourism LLC.

The commission selected 25 people out of 72 who expressed their wish to participate.

The main objectives of the course are:

1. Professional development of local staff in tourism. Training and capacity building of local players in the tourism market

2. Integrated approach to training and provision of professional training modules on marketing, management, tourism, English, coaching and digital skills

3. Strong players in the local market to promote and increase local sales

4. Improving the quality of adventure tourism products.