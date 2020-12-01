Number of Kyrgyzstan’s recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 64,711 with 560 new ones
Kyrgyzstan’s number of recoveries from COVID-19 coronavirus infection has reached 64,711 on Tuesday after 562 more patients have cured in the past day, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The country’s tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 73,178 as 371 fresh cases throughout the country were reported.
According to the latest data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, a total of 1,275 Kyrgyzstanis died from the COVID-19 – the disease caused by the virus.
Currently, 2,636 patients with diagnosis of coronavirus infection are receiving treatment in hospitals, and 3,765 – at home.
Besides, 4,190 PCR analysis were carried out in Kyrgyzstan in the past day.
