Checkpoints on border with China to be closed temporarily

Checkpoint on the border with China will be temporarily closed, according to the Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In connection with the New Year celebrations, at the initiative of the Chinese side, from January 1, 2021, the Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints, located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, will be temporarily closed for the passage of vehicles and goods, the report said.

The passage of vehicles and goods at the Torugart checkpoint will resume on Jan. 4, 2021, and at the Irkeshtam checkpoint - on Jan. 2, 2021.