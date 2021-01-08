Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with TURKPA observer mission

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Talant Mamytov met today with representatives of the mission of international observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States (TURKPA), Trend reports citing Kabar.

The speaker, having greeted the guests, noted the high importance of their participation in the early presidential elections and the referendum on the form of government. “Your assessment is very important to us, since the newly elected head of state will subsequently represent the country in the international arena, including in matters of cooperation with our regional partners,” the speaker said, assuring that the conduct of the above-mentioned elections will have a rather serious and high level.

The coordinator of the observation mission from TURKPA, Recep Sheker, said that parliamentarians of the Turkic states will observe the upcoming elections in Kyrgyzstan. He noted that the observation mission of TURKPA always actively participates in monitoring elections, taking a balanced and objective position in their assessment.

At the end of the meeting, Talant Mamytov conveyed greetings to the chairmen of the national parliaments of TURKPA.

The speaker noted with satisfaction the established solid practice of monitoring elections by the international mission of TURKPA observers, which, in his opinion, is very important in strengthening the role of the Alliance itself in the international arena.