As of 10 a.m., turnout for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan makes 2.8%
As of 10 a.m., the turnout for the presidential election was 2.8% in Kyrgyzstan, Chairwoman of the republic’s Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova said at a press conference, Trend reports citing Kabar.
She specified that 99,772 Kyrgyzstanis had voted as of 10 a.m. A total of 3 million 563 thousand 574 voters are registered.
Data by regions:
- in Osh city- 5.75%;
- in Issyk-Kul Oblast- 3.1%;
- in Bishkek city - 3.11%;
- in Dzhalal-Abad Oblast - 2.57%;
- in Naryn Oblast - 2,76%;
- in Osh Oblast - 2.89%;
- in Talas Oblast - 2.4%;
- in Chui Oblast - 2.16%;
- in Batken Oblast - 2.42%.
Counting of voting abroad is still underway.
