As of 10 a.m., turnout for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan makes 2.8%

As of 10 a.m., the turnout for the presidential election was 2.8% in Kyrgyzstan, Chairwoman of the republic’s Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova said at a press conference, Trend reports citing Kabar.

She specified that 99,772 Kyrgyzstanis had voted as of 10 a.m. A total of 3 million 563 thousand 574 voters are registered.

Data by regions:

- in Osh city- 5.75%;

- in Issyk-Kul Oblast- 3.1%;

- in Bishkek city - 3.11%;

- in Dzhalal-Abad Oblast - 2.57%;

- in Naryn Oblast - 2,76%;

- in Osh Oblast - 2.89%;

- in Talas Oblast - 2.4%;

- in Chui Oblast - 2.16%;

- in Batken Oblast - 2.42%.

Counting of voting abroad is still underway.