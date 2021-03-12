Kyrgyzstan, Russia debate implementation of promising investment projects

Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Daniyar Imanaliyev met on Thursday with Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Kyrgyzstan Valery Latypov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Finance Ministry reported that the sides noted with satisfaction the high level of Kyrgyz-Russian relations and the trend for their further development.

In the course of the meeting, Imanaliyev and Latypov discussed an agreements reached at the last meeting of presidents of the two countries held in February 2021, as well as the current issues and the prospects for bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Valery Latypov informed about the main tasks facing the Trade Representative, on the implementation of decisions of the Russian-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical and humanitarian cooperation, on the protection of interests and rights of entrepreneurs operating in the territories of the two states.

The implementation of promising investment projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, including the construction of railroads, an alternative tunnel, renewable and alternative energy sources was also discussed.

Daniyar Imanaliyev informed his interlocutor about the measures taken by the Kyrgyz Government to saturate the market with socially important goods, including sugar, vegetable oil, grain, and asked to consider the possibility of supporting direct supplies of the mentioned goods at the prices of Russian producers.

In addition, he expressed a request for assistance in the timely supply of planned volumes of oil products to the republic, in accordance with the signed indicative balance.

Special attention during the negotiations was paid to the Action Plan between the two countries to increase trade turnover and specify a list of investment projects for 2021-2022.