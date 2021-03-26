Kyrgyzstan to supply coal to Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan will supply coal to Uzbekistan, Minister of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubanychbek Turdubaev told reporters speaking about the results of the 9th Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Council held in Tashkent, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that the Uzbek side has expressed interest in supplying coal from Kyrgyzstan.

“We have compiled lists and information on our coal mining companies. We are now discussing opportunities, volumes, delivery logistics and price,” he said.

Turdubaev noted that the Uzbek side expressed a desire to import 600 thousand tons of coal annually.

“We gave them information on 21 of our deposits,” the minister added.

In addition, the minister of energy said that they discussed the supply of oil products in order to load oil refineries in Kyrgyzstan.