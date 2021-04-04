Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 89,000 mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 89,014 after registration of 172 cases on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Of the total number of infected, 124 cases are registered in Bishkek city, according to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Of the total number of infections 85,164 cases have recovered, including 87 new recoveries over the past day.

The death toll in the country reached 1,506 with 4 more deaths over the past day.

625 of the active cases are in hospitals across the country and 768 patients are receiving treatment at home.

A total of 12,497 tests have been conducted over the past day.