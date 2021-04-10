Japanese entrepreneurs intend to increase imports of Kyrgyz honey

Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Japan Mirlan Arstanbayev met on Tuesday with head of the Food and Medicine Research Institute Kaname Hirayanagi and representatives of DM Solutions and Japan Style companies, the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The meeting participants discussed the export of organic environmentally friendly products from Kyrgyzstan to Japan. Representatives of DM Solutions expressed interest in expanding the names of goods and products imported from the Kyrgyz Republic.

Japan Style has imported about 10 tons of Kyrgyz honey to Japan since the end of 2020 and plans to increase exports up to 50 tons during 2021 together with partners.

Currently, Kyrgyz honey is sold in a number of Japanese supermarkets and electronic trading platforms.

Ambassador Arstanbayev expressed gratitude to Japanese companies for their active assistance in developing trade relations between the two countries, as well as to Kaname Hirayanagi for his support in popularizing Kyrgyz honey in Japan through the publication of scientific articles and appearances on television.