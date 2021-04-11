President of Kyrgyzstan casts vote in local council elections, referendum

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov casted his vote in the local council elections and the referendum on the Constitution, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The head of state voted at polling station # 1053 in Bishkek together with his wife Aigul Zhaparova.

The Kyrgyz leader asked compatriots to take an active part in the elections.

"For the first time in 30 years, the draft of the Constitution was written by the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic personally, not taken from other states. The drafting process was open and transparent. If citizens support the new Constitution today, tomorrow we will start living under its laws," Zhaparov said.

In Kyrgyzstan, elections to local councils and a referendum on the draft of the new Constitution has begun on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. Bishkek time.

A total of 2,483 polling stations are working. Elections to local councils will be held in 448 towns and villages at 2,273 polling stations.

A total of 3,318,130 voters registered for the local elections and 3,606,201 - for the referendum.

Citizens will be issued two slips of paper in different colors and two biometric identification cards for voting in the local and referendum elections. Two different automated ballot boxes will also be installed.