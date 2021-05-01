Tajik servicemen open fire on houses of Kyrgyz citizens - Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Tajik servicemen opened fire on residential houses of Kyrgyz citizens in the Arka area of ​​Leilek district of Batken region, the Public Relations and Media Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports referring to Kabar news agency.

According to the border service, as of 12:45 (GMT+6) on May 1, 2021, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border remains tense.

"In the Arka area of ​​the Leilek district of Batken region, Tajik servicemen opened fire on residential houses of Kyrgyz citizens. The area residents were previously evacuated. Border units of the Kyrgyz border service took up defensive positions," the department said.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan), following rumors of people stealing water.

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Kyrgyzstan reported three deaths and 51 injuries as a result of the incident, while Tajikistan reported three deaths and 31 injuries.