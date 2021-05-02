Kyrgyz, Tajik delegations sign joint protocol on delimitation and demarcation of state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

A meeting of the governmental delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region, the Kyrgyz government said, Trend reports with reference to the Kyrgyz Kabar national news agency.

The delegation of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan was headed by Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, while the delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan was headed by Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Saymumin Yatimov.

The views on further actions aimed at resolving the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border were thoroughly exchanged during the meeting.

The heads of the delegations of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Tajikistan expressed full mutual understanding about the need for the peaceful settlement of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

An agreement was reached to intensify the further description of the passage of the project line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border on the remaining sections of the state border.

A joint Protocol was signed following the meeting of the governmental delegations.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan).

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported dead and injured as a result of the armed clashes.