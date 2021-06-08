Gross harvest of early vegetables and fruits in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 9.128 tons

The gross harvest of early vegetables and fruits amounted to 9 thousand 128 tons, which is 3.7 thousand tons less than in 2020, according to the Department of Plant Growing and Intensive Horticulture of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to data of the ministry, currently vegetables, potatoes and fruits are harvested in the southern Kadamjai, Leilek, Aravan and Kara-Suu regions of the country.

As of June 8, the country harvested 10.5 thousand tons of vegetables and 2 thousand 977 tons of fruits. The excavation of potatoes was carried out on 629 hectares, which is 418 hectares less than last year. The average yield was 148.8 c / ha, the gross yield was 9 thousand 128 tons, which is 3.7 thousand tons less than in 2020.