Total of 87,645 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Kyrgyzstan

In the last 24 hours, 2,842 more people in Kyrgyzstan received vaccine against coronavirus infection, and 2,247 were vaccinated with the second dose, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that a total of 87,645 Kyrgyzstanis got their vaccines for the disease, including 44,979 with the second shot.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 using China-donated vaccine after receiving 150 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. Ltd on March 19. The vaccination is carried out twice, with an interval of 25-28 days. No side effects have been reported after immunization with this vaccine.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan received the first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the amount of 20,000 doses on April 22.