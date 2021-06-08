President Zhaparov replaces minister of energy and industry
Doskul Bekmurzayev has been appointed Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan. The relevant decree was signed Tuesday by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, another presidential decree dismissed Kubanychbek Turdubayev from the post of minister of energy and industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.
