Kyrgyzstan exported over 263 thsd tons of agricultural products since beginning of year

Since the beginning of the year, 263 thousand 881.85 tons of domestic agricultural products, 684 thousand 397 seedlings and 52 thousand 775.9 cubic meters of lumber were exported, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Agriculture Ministry, all products fully complied with the quarantine phytosanitary requirements of the country of destination.

Thus, Kyrgyzstan exported seeds, seedlings, grains, vegetables, potatoes, gourds, fruit, dried fruit, nuts and other industrial goods.

"Agricultural products of plant origin were mainly exported to countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and third countries. There was an inspection of goods, sampling of exported products, familiarization with the conditions of transportation and compliance with the rules of storage, in accordance with the Unified phytosanitary quarantine requirements of the EAEU,” the Agriculture Ministry said.