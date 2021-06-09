Another 2,854 Kyrgyzstanis received COVID-19 vaccine in past day

Kyrgyz health authorities reported on Wednesday that another 2,854 Kyrgyzstan received coronavirus vaccine in the last 24 hours, including 2,421 getting their second dose, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, a total of 88,178 people in Kyrgyzstan have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far, and 47,400 were vaccinated with the second shot.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 using China-donated vaccine after receiving 150 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. Ltd on March 19. The vaccination is carried out twice, with an interval of 25-28 days. No side effects have been reported after immunization with this vaccine.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan received the first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the amount of 20,000 doses on April 22.

The Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday that another 150 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccine of Chinese manufacturer Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. Ltd will arrive in Kyrgyzstan, tentatively, by June 20.