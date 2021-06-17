Heads of border regions of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet on border territory

Governor of Batken Oblast of Kyrgyzstan Abdikarim Alimbaev met on June 16 with Chairman of the Executive Power of Sughd Region of Tajikistan, Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The meeting was held in the border zone of Batken and Isfara regions, it was attended by heads of regions and law enforcement agencies.

As a result of the negotiations, the sides agreed to conduct information campaigns in border villages, prevent the spread of provocative information, hold operational meetings with the relevant services and promptly take action on all issues arising at the border, create conditions for public safety and living conditions in border villages.

A similar bilateral meeting is scheduled for the last days of this month. It should be noted that weekly meetings are organized at the initiative of the leaders of the two regions in the so-called border villages, the main purpose of which is to prevent conflicts in the border regions.