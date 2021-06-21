Kyrgyz leader discusses fight against COVID-19 with Kremlin official

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak have discussed the prospects of cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 during a meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz president’s press service informed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"During the meeting, they discussed the measures taken by the sides to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, namely the supply of Russian vaccines to the country," the message says.

According to the press service, Japarov and Kozak exchanged opinions "on the current state and promising areas of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral cooperation", and "on the implementation of agreements reached after the meeting between the President of the Kyrgyz Republic [Sadyr Japarov] and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 24 of this year".