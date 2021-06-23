Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan discuss epidemiological situation, vaccination and food security

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov held a working meeting with the participation of Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers and Deputy Heads of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

During the meeting, its participants discussed the topical issues of the country's socio-economic development and ways of solving them. In addition, the progress in the implementation of the decrees of the president of the Kyrgyz Republic, the issues of stabilizing the epidemiological situation, vaccination of citizens, ensuring food and public safety were considered.

Following the meeting, Ulukbek Maripov ordered to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the epidemiological situation in the country. He also gave a number of instructions that require prompt execution.